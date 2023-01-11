Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Texas on Wednesday, January 11

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2, 2-1) will host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (13-2, 2-1) on Wednesday, January 11 with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -6

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Texas -275, TCU +230

This top-25, in-state, in-conference matchup brings plenty of excitement. TCU is fresh off a buzzer-beater loss to Iowa State, while Texas recently beat Oklahoma by 10. The Horned Frogs bring a tough defense to the court, scoring 78 points per game while allowing opponents an average of just 63.5.

The Longhorns, now under new leadership after the firing of Chris Beard, rank in the top 25 in both points per game (82.3) and field goal percentage (48.6). Led by Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter, Texas is ranked in the top 20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency at KenPom.

This Texas team has proven extremely difficult to beat — Kansas State had to score 116 points to win — but it has been done twice. TCU’s first loss was a shocker against Northwestern State.

The Pick: Texas -6

This Longhorns team is on a roll right now, with several conference wins under their belts and a shooting percentage that will be very difficult to stifle. While TCU will be able to keep it close for the first two or three quarters, I think Texas pulls away in the fourth.