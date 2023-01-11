Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. Georgia on Wednesday, January 11

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday, January 11 with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi St. vs. Georgia odds

Spread: Mississippi State -2.5

Over/Under: 130

Moneyline: Mississippi State -145, Georgia +125

Mississippi State had a tough stretch with matchups against two top-five teams, but pulled out of a three-game skid with a win over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs’ offense is scoring just 66.9 points per game this season, but they bring one of the best defenses in college basketball to the court. They allow just 56.7 points per game, ranking fifth in the country.

Georgia beat No. 21 Auburn last week, but fell to Florida State in their most recent game. They’re putting up 71.9 points per game while surrendering 65.2 per game to opponents.

The Pick: Under 130

With Mississippi State’s low-scoring offense and stifling defense going up against a Georgia team whose defense is also better than their offense, we can expect this game to hit the under.