Picks, predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Duke on Wednesday, January 11

The Pittsburgh Panthers take on the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Durham, North Carolina. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pittsburgh vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -8.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Duke -390, Pitt +320

Duke (12-4, 3-2 ACC) has been up-and-down this season, grabbing wins over Ohio State and Xavier while getting blown out by Purdue and NC State. They eked out a 65-64 win over Boston College in their most recent game and struggled with turnovers. Point guard Jeremy Roach did not play and is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup. Duke has the rebounding advantage over nearly every team they play, though, thanks to Kyle Filipowski’s 8.6 boards per game.

Pitt (11-5, 4-1 ACC) is coming off a close loss to Clemson, who remain undefeated in the ACC. They performed well on the offensive side, but their defense couldn’t quite control the Tigers to finish. However, Pitt boasts wins over UNC and No. 13 Virginia in recent weeks, and the Panthers are ranked 40th for adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Blake Hinson and Jamarius Burton are each averaging over 16 points per game.

The Pick: Pitt +8.5

Pitt has had no issue hanging with highly-ranked teams in the ACC, and this Duke team should be no different, particularly with a point guard who will be limited or out. Their win over a top-15 Virginia should give them all the confidence they need heading into this matchup, while Duke has struggled to dominate teams worse than Pitt. The Panthers can cover here.