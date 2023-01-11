DeMar DeRozan, Anthony Edwards, Deandre Ayton headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, January 11

We’ve got eight games on the docket for Wednesday in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 11

Anthony Edwards (hip) - questionable

Edwards played through this issue last time, so there must be some lingering soreness here. If he doesn’t suit up, that means more minutes for Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson.

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - TBD

Jalen Duren (ankle) - TBD

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) - TBD

There’s a good chance none of these guys play after missing Tuesday’s contest. Nerlens Noel and Saddiq Bey are the replacement plays in DFS lineups but we’ll see how the Pistons handle their rotation overall later in the day.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable

Alex Caruso (ankle) - probable

The big domino here is DeRozan. If he sits out, that means more shots for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, while Coby White likely sees more playing time overall.

Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) - questionable

Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT

Corey Kispert (back) - questionable

Rui Hachimura and Taj Gibson look to be filler plays for Porzingis and Gafford. With Beal still out and Kispert questionable, Deni Avdija could be in line for an expanded offensive role in this matchup.

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Middleton continues to be out with a knee injury, which means Grayson Allen continues to be a value play in DFS lineups.

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

Capela remains out, elevating Onyeka Okongwu in fantasy/DFS formats.

Herbert Jones (back) - doubtful

With Jones out, the Celtics wing players might have better matchups on the perimeter. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should keep rolling offensively.

Marcus Smart (knee) - questionable

Robert Williams (injury management) - questionable

If Smart sits, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are elevated in DFS lineups. Williams sitting would mean Al Horford and Blake Griffin gain some value.

R.J. Barrett (finger) - questionable

If Barrett makes his return to the lineup, that means less minutes for Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier.

Keldon Johnson (hamstring) - questionable

If Johnson sits, Jeremy Sochan continues to be a great add in DFS lineups. Josh Richardson is also a solid play as he’s going to command plenty of shots.

Ja Morant (thigh) - available

Brandon Clarke (knee) - OUT

After missing a few games, Morant is back in and will replace Tyus Jones as the starting point guard. Clarke remains out, which is good for those backing Steven Adams as Memphis’ secondary big man.

Chris Paul (hip) - TBD

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - TBD

Landry Shamet (hip) - TBD

None of these guys played Tuesday, and Paul seems least likely to play Wednesday.

Bruce Brown (thumb) - probable

Bones Hyland (thigh) - probable

Both rotation guys should be in for Denver.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.