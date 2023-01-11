Pick on the total for TCU-Texas on January 11

It had been a season filled with questions and unknowns for the Texas Longhorns, who look to follow up their 64-54 win over the weekend with a big performance at home against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas (-6.5, 143.5)

The Texas defense has been as inconsistent as it gets in recent weeks, allowing 116 points to Kansas State to start off the 2023 calendar year before surrendering just 46 points in their most recent game against Oklahoma State.

Both TCU and Texas overall this season have been two of the most efficient defenses in the country with Texas ranked 23rd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and TCU 11th.

Both teams also have had turnover be the catalyst for their stout defenses as Texas ranks 12th in America in turnovers forced on a per possession basis and TCU is 11th in this category.

The TCU offense has had a tough time knocking down shots from the outside, ranking 320th in the country with a 29.7% 3-point shooting percentage, but has an edge down low on Texas.

The Horned Frogs are 22nd in the country in blocked shot rate on defense and face a Texas offense that ranks 55th in percentage of points on made 2-point shots.

With both teams’ main strength on defense and TCU having allowed 71 points or fewer in 12 of their last 14 games, Wednesday’s Big XII conference game will be a defensive showcase.

The Play: TCU vs. Texas Under 143.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.