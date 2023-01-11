Super Bowl MVP odds heading into the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend and Super Bowl 57 is still a month away. However, we have an early look at Super Bowl MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This list will shorten as each weekend passes, but the early odds line up with all the possible Super Bowl outcomes.

The quarterback position tops the odds board, which is no surprise given the regularity with which QBs win the award. Of the 57 winners of the award, 31 have been quarterbacks. Cooper Kupp won the award last year, but QBs won the two previous and nine of the previous 12.

Patrick Mahomes tops the odds at +400, and is followed by Josh Allen (+500), Jalen Hurts (+650), Brock Purdy (+900), Joe Burrow (+1000), and Dak Prescott (+1500). 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the first non-QB with +1800 odds and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is the first defensive player with +8000 odds.

The Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites with the Bills, Eagles, and 49ers right behind them. It’s no surprise we see Mahomes and Travis Kelce both getting significant odds. The worst odds for a starting QB in this field is Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who is at +8000. The seventh-seeded Seahawks travel to face the 49ers in the first round.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.