Super Bowl MVP odds heading into the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The quarterbacks are once again lining up as favorites for the Super Bowl MVP award in 2023.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend and Super Bowl 57 is still a month away. However, we have an early look at Super Bowl MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This list will shorten as each weekend passes, but the early odds line up with all the possible Super Bowl outcomes.

The quarterback position tops the odds board, which is no surprise given the regularity with which QBs win the award. Of the 57 winners of the award, 31 have been quarterbacks. Cooper Kupp won the award last year, but QBs won the two previous and nine of the previous 12.

Patrick Mahomes tops the odds at +400, and is followed by Josh Allen (+500), Jalen Hurts (+650), Brock Purdy (+900), Joe Burrow (+1000), and Dak Prescott (+1500). 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the first non-QB with +1800 odds and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is the first defensive player with +8000 odds.

The Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites with the Bills, Eagles, and 49ers right behind them. It’s no surprise we see Mahomes and Travis Kelce both getting significant odds. The worst odds for a starting QB in this field is Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who is at +8000. The seventh-seeded Seahawks travel to face the 49ers in the first round.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 MVP odds, Jan 11

Player Odds
Player Odds
Patrick Mahomes +400
Josh Allen +550
Jalen Hurts +650
Brock Purdy +900
Joe Burrow +1000
Dak Prescott +1500
Christian McCaffrey +1800
Justin Herbert +2500
Travis Kelce +2800
Devin Singletary +2800
Deebo Samuel +3000
Stefon Diggs +3000
Tom Brady +3000
Lamar Jackson +4000
Kirk Cousins +4000
AJ Brown +5000
Ja'Marr Chase +5000
Trevor Lawrence +5000
Daniel Jones +6000
Devonta Smith +6500
Tua Tagovailoa +6500
Saquon Barkley +8000
Austin Ekeler +8000
Geno Smith +8000
Nick Bosa +10000
Justin Jefferson +10000
Jerick McKinnon +10000
Ceedee Lamb +11000
Brandon Aiyuk +13000
Micah Parsons +13000
Kadarius Toney +13000
Gabriel Davis +13000
Travis Etienne +15000
Tee Higgins +15000
Mike Evans +15000
Joe Mixon +15000
George Kittle +15000
Isaiah McKenzie +15000
Ezekiel Elliott +15000
Dawson Knox +15000
Tyreek Hill +15000
Chris Jones +18000
JuJu Smith-Schuster +18000
Mark Andrews +18000
Isiah Pacheco +18000
Brandon Graham +20000
Tre'Davious White +20000
Talanoa Hufanga +20000
Tony Pollard +20000
Keenan Allen +20000
Miles Sanders +20000
Kenneth Walker III +20000
Michael Gallup +20000
Haason Reddick +20000
Jaylen Waddle +20000
Darius Slay +20000
Tyler Boyd +20000
Trey Hendrickson +20000
Dallas Goedert +20000
Joey Bosa +25000
Christian Kirk +30000
Dalvin Cook +30000
Chris Godwin +30000
Mike Williams +30000
JK Dobbins +30000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +30000
Tyler Lockett +30000
DK Metcalf +30000
Trevon Diggs +35000
Dalton Schultz +35000
Matt Milano +35000
Leonard Fournette +35000
Fred Warner +35000
Roquan Smith +40000
Adam Thielen +40000
Sam Hubbard +40000
Jessie Bates +40000
Gerald Everett +40000
Zay Jones +40000
Derwin James Jr +40000
Daniel Bellinger +50000
TJ Hockenson +50000
Tariq Woolen +50000
Bradley Chubb +50000
Antoine Winfield Jr +50000
Raheem Mostert +50000
Rachaad White +50000
Noah Fant +50000
Marlon Humphrey +50000
Marvin Jones Jr +50000
Quandre Diggs +50000
Marcus Peters +50000
Marquise Goodwin +50000
Kayvon Thibodeaux +50000
Jeff Wilson +50000
Julio Jones +50000
Josh Allen (JAX) +50000
Joshua Palmer +50000
Devin White +50000
Isaiah Likely +50000
Darius Slayton +50000
Evan Engram +50000
Za'Darius Smith +50000
Xavien Howard +50000
Eric Kendricks +50000
Dexter Lawrence +50000
Danielle Hunter +50000
DeMarcus Robinson +50000

