Super Bowl MVP odds heading into the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend and Super Bowl 57 is still a month away. However, we have an early look at Super Bowl MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This list will shorten as each weekend passes, but the early odds line up with all the possible Super Bowl outcomes.
The quarterback position tops the odds board, which is no surprise given the regularity with which QBs win the award. Of the 57 winners of the award, 31 have been quarterbacks. Cooper Kupp won the award last year, but QBs won the two previous and nine of the previous 12.
Patrick Mahomes tops the odds at +400, and is followed by Josh Allen (+500), Jalen Hurts (+650), Brock Purdy (+900), Joe Burrow (+1000), and Dak Prescott (+1500). 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the first non-QB with +1800 odds and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is the first defensive player with +8000 odds.
The Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites with the Bills, Eagles, and 49ers right behind them. It’s no surprise we see Mahomes and Travis Kelce both getting significant odds. The worst odds for a starting QB in this field is Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who is at +8000. The seventh-seeded Seahawks travel to face the 49ers in the first round.
Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 57 MVP odds, Jan 11
|Player
|Odds
|Patrick Mahomes
|+400
|Josh Allen
|+550
|Jalen Hurts
|+650
|Brock Purdy
|+900
|Joe Burrow
|+1000
|Dak Prescott
|+1500
|Christian McCaffrey
|+1800
|Justin Herbert
|+2500
|Travis Kelce
|+2800
|Devin Singletary
|+2800
|Deebo Samuel
|+3000
|Stefon Diggs
|+3000
|Tom Brady
|+3000
|Lamar Jackson
|+4000
|Kirk Cousins
|+4000
|AJ Brown
|+5000
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+5000
|Trevor Lawrence
|+5000
|Daniel Jones
|+6000
|Devonta Smith
|+6500
|Tua Tagovailoa
|+6500
|Saquon Barkley
|+8000
|Austin Ekeler
|+8000
|Geno Smith
|+8000
|Nick Bosa
|+10000
|Justin Jefferson
|+10000
|Jerick McKinnon
|+10000
|Ceedee Lamb
|+11000
|Brandon Aiyuk
|+13000
|Micah Parsons
|+13000
|Kadarius Toney
|+13000
|Gabriel Davis
|+13000
|Travis Etienne
|+15000
|Tee Higgins
|+15000
|Mike Evans
|+15000
|Joe Mixon
|+15000
|George Kittle
|+15000
|Isaiah McKenzie
|+15000
|Ezekiel Elliott
|+15000
|Dawson Knox
|+15000
|Tyreek Hill
|+15000
|Chris Jones
|+18000
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|+18000
|Mark Andrews
|+18000
|Isiah Pacheco
|+18000
|Brandon Graham
|+20000
|Tre'Davious White
|+20000
|Talanoa Hufanga
|+20000
|Tony Pollard
|+20000
|Keenan Allen
|+20000
|Miles Sanders
|+20000
|Kenneth Walker III
|+20000
|Michael Gallup
|+20000
|Haason Reddick
|+20000
|Jaylen Waddle
|+20000
|Darius Slay
|+20000
|Tyler Boyd
|+20000
|Trey Hendrickson
|+20000
|Dallas Goedert
|+20000
|Joey Bosa
|+25000
|Christian Kirk
|+30000
|Dalvin Cook
|+30000
|Chris Godwin
|+30000
|Mike Williams
|+30000
|JK Dobbins
|+30000
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|+30000
|Tyler Lockett
|+30000
|DK Metcalf
|+30000
|Trevon Diggs
|+35000
|Dalton Schultz
|+35000
|Matt Milano
|+35000
|Leonard Fournette
|+35000
|Fred Warner
|+35000
|Roquan Smith
|+40000
|Adam Thielen
|+40000
|Sam Hubbard
|+40000
|Jessie Bates
|+40000
|Gerald Everett
|+40000
|Zay Jones
|+40000
|Derwin James Jr
|+40000
|Daniel Bellinger
|+50000
|TJ Hockenson
|+50000
|Tariq Woolen
|+50000
|Bradley Chubb
|+50000
|Antoine Winfield Jr
|+50000
|Raheem Mostert
|+50000
|Rachaad White
|+50000
|Noah Fant
|+50000
|Marlon Humphrey
|+50000
|Marvin Jones Jr
|+50000
|Quandre Diggs
|+50000
|Marcus Peters
|+50000
|Marquise Goodwin
|+50000
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|+50000
|Jeff Wilson
|+50000
|Julio Jones
|+50000
|Josh Allen (JAX)
|+50000
|Joshua Palmer
|+50000
|Devin White
|+50000
|Isaiah Likely
|+50000
|Darius Slayton
|+50000
|Evan Engram
|+50000
|Za'Darius Smith
|+50000
|Xavien Howard
|+50000
|Eric Kendricks
|+50000
|Dexter Lawrence
|+50000
|Danielle Hunter
|+50000
|DeMarcus Robinson
|+50000