Christian Pulisic expected to miss a few months with knee injury

Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic is expected to miss at least a few months with a knee injury, according to Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Pulisic picked up the injury in the club’s Premier League match against Manchester City. If this timeline is accurate, he’s set to miss a pair of USA friendlies at the end of the month.

Bad news for #USMNT star Christian Pulisic. Here is what Chelsea boss Graham Potter has just said about the severity of his knee injury: “Christian Pulisic is not ready, he is a couple of months away, we think.” #CFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 11, 2023

Pulisic has long been seen as the future of USA soccer, and the 24-year old has already tallied 22 goals in 56 international appearances. He scored a big goal in the 2022 World Cup to lift the Americans past Iran and into the knockout round, even suffering an injury on the play. He powered through the pain in the knockout game but the Americans could not top Netherlands and got bounced in the round of 16.

The next international appearance for Pulisic could come in the CONCACAF Nations League in March. USA have matches against Grenada and El Salvador as part of the competition, and Pulisic could be back given the timeline Potter provided.