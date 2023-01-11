 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Pulisic expected to miss a few months with knee injury

Pulisic is unlikely to play in USMNT friendlies at the end of January.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea looks dejected as they react after leaving the field following medical treatment after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2023 in London, England.
Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic is expected to miss at least a few months with a knee injury, according to Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Pulisic picked up the injury in the club’s Premier League match against Manchester City. If this timeline is accurate, he’s set to miss a pair of USA friendlies at the end of the month.

Pulisic has long been seen as the future of USA soccer, and the 24-year old has already tallied 22 goals in 56 international appearances. He scored a big goal in the 2022 World Cup to lift the Americans past Iran and into the knockout round, even suffering an injury on the play. He powered through the pain in the knockout game but the Americans could not top Netherlands and got bounced in the round of 16.

The next international appearance for Pulisic could come in the CONCACAF Nations League in March. USA have matches against Grenada and El Salvador as part of the competition, and Pulisic could be back given the timeline Potter provided.

