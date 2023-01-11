‘Full Swing’ coming to Netflix on February 15 from creators of ‘Drive to Survive’

The creators of “Drive to Survive,” the Netflix series that pushed Formula One to the forefront of American sports fandom, have a new series coming out in February following a very different sport.

“Full Swing” will follow some of the most famous golfers in the world as they play on the PGA TOUR. Filmed throughout 2022, this series couldn’t have come at a more exciting or contentious time for the sport, as the LIV Golf tour draws away lifelong PGA TOUR members and creates a schism never before seen in golf.

Produced by Vox Media Studios, the trailer features golfers like Brooks Koepka, who was one of the biggest names to defect to LIV Golf in the past year, as well as Rory McIlroy, one of the PGA TOUR’s staunchest defenders while still pushing for progress in the sport.

2022 brought about plenty of changes in the golf world, from the return of Tiger Woods to the introduction of elevated events and the extension of the Player Impact Program.

The series will be released on Netflix on February 15.