NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Hawks vs. Bucks

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks-Hawks, with the odds coming out to +360.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton (knee) — OUT

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (illness) — OUT

Clint Capela (calf) — OUT

Brook Lopez Over 12.5 Points

When in doubt, roll with Brook Lopez.

The 34-year-old is putting together his best season since 2016, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Lopez has surpassed 12.5 points with relative ease in seven of his last 10 contests, and he’s primed for another big game tonight.

Clint Capela is out for Atlanta, which means John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will likely split time on Lopez. To put it simply, neither of those guys have the height or strength to keep up with him defensively.

Brook Lopez Over 6.5 Rebounds

Another stop on the Lopez express.

This pick goes hand-in-hand with the expected mismatches we described in the prior section. Collins (6’9) and Okongwu (6’8) are both considerably shorter than Lopez. He should have no trouble controlling the boards against them.

The veteran big man has surpassed 6.5 rebounds in four of his last five games. As long as he stays out of foul trouble, that streak should continue tonight.

De’Andre Hunter Over 13.5 Points

Let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s defense over the course of this season, courtesy of props.cash.

As you can see, the Bucks are horrible defensively against opposing small forwards. As it so happens, De’Andre Hunter is a small forward.

We know, mind-blowing analysis.

However, this leg isn’t just based on that apparent mismatch. Hunter has really picked his game up as of late, scoring 13-plus points in eight of his last 11 contests. With Milwaukee struggling to contain opposing wings, he should extend that streak tonight.

Dejounte Murray 25+ Points & Assists

Murray has been putting up solid numbers lately. The versatile guard has racked up 25-plus points and assists in six of his last nine contests. While the Bucks have traditionally been tough defensively against guards — thanks for Jrue Holiday — that hasn’t been the case lately.

As we found out earlier today, Trae Young is battling an illness. His absence should result in a larger usage rate — and naturally, more production — for Murray.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win 197.5 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 -> Total +/- (+) 97.50 -> Current Record 1-2

