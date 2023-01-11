Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant, withdraws from 2023 Australian Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open earlier this week, and now we have a better idea as to why. Osaka announced on Twitter that she is pregnant and plans on returning for the 2024 Australian Open.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Osaka has won the Australian Open twice in her career. In 2019, she reached the final as the No. 4 seed and beat Petra Kvitová in three sets. In 2021, she reached the final as the No. 3 seed and beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets.

Prior to her withdrawal, Osaka had slipped to +2000. Iga Świątek is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook a week before the tournament gets started with +200 odds. Aryna Sabalenka follows at +800.