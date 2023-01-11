Rob Gronkowski will attempt a live field goal during a Super Bowl 57 commercial

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is keeping busy with his life after football. The four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler will be featured in a FanDuel commercial where he will kick a field goal. There’s no word on how long the field goal will be, but Gronk stated he made one field goal in his career, a 33-yarder in high school.

“Everyone knows that I love throwing myself into fun, love trying out new ideas,” Gronkowski told The Associated Press. “Obviously, I can catch a football. ... Why not try to kick a field goal? And on top of it, I was punt, pass, and kick champion in the western New York region when I was growing up, as well. So I love kicking field goals. I used to practice all the time. This is an opportunity to help my fans out there to win $10 million in free bets, which is mind-blowing.”

Watch a teaser for the commercial below.