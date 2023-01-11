Report: Dodgers acquire shortstop Miguel Rojas from Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded for shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins, per Jon Heyman. Rojas will likely be the team’s everyday starter at the position after former shortstop Trae Turner left in free agency.

Rojas played in 140 games for the Marlins last year, which led the team. He hit .236 with 111 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 RBI. Rojas draws an average amount of walks, but one of his assets is his low strikeout rate. In 471 at-bats, he struck out only 61 times. Rojas had a 2.5 WAR which was tied for the team lead on Miami. He had a 2.61 defensive WAR which ranked as the fifth-highest in the entire league. Rojas played for the Dodgers in the 2014 season before he was traded that December to Miami.

When it comes to how he fits in the Dodgers, he allows Los Angeles more flexibility with their alignment. This acquisition can allow Gavin Lux to take over at second base and can send Chris Taylor to the outfield. Rojas won’t be expected to be a top-of-the-order bat and can be stuck in the bottom part of the lineup. With the inability to shift in the 2023 season, there is going to be more of an impetus on defense, which is a box Rojas checks.

The return for Rojas is said to be shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya. He was ranked in 2022 as the 15th-best prospect in the Los Angeles farm system. He has an anticipated MLB readiness year of 2023, so he could end up being called up to the Marlins sooner rather than later. Last year in the minor leagues, he hit .261 with 124 hits in 476 at-bats and 17 home runs with 71 RBI between AA and AAA. He is 24 years old.