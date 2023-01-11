Myles Turner ruled out late Wednesday vs. Knicks with back spasms

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner was a late scratch Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Turner, who has been putting together an impressive season in Indiana, experienced back spasms.

With Turner ruled out, the Pacers will likely roll with Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson in the frontcourt throughout the game. James Johnson got the start for Indiana, but the Pacers will eventually have to contend with Knicks big men Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle.

Turner has been a big trade target throughout the year, with the rumored deal involving the Lakers still around in some iteration. There are other teams who could use Turner’s skills, like the Warriors and Heat. We’ll see if there are greater conversations surrounding Turner’s trade market soon but these injury concerns are a big reason teams are hesitant to give up the assets Indiana would want back for an expiring contract.