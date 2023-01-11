Anthony Edwards out for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Pistons with hip soreness

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to hip soreness. Edwards had this issue coming into the game and it seems like something that will flare up from time to time.

Anthony Edwards is out for the remainder of the game with hip soreness.#RaisedByWolves — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 12, 2023

The Timberwolves are going to have to be careful with Edwards, who was expected to continue ascending towards superstardom this season. Minnesota has been struggling to get out of the middle of the West, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns still sidelined. Edwards dealing with hip soreness on and off is just about the last thing this team will need.

With Edwards likely managing this issue for a few weeks, Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson are elevated in Minnesota’s rotation. Anderson was ruled out Wednesday with an illness but he could be in line for more minutes when he is available. McDaniels remains a great value play in DFS lineups.