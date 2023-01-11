Tyrese Haliburton OUT Wednesday vs. Knicks with knee injury

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will not return to Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks with a knee injury. Haliburton initially went to the locker room after it appeared a Knicks player landed on his foot. It turns out he’s dealing with a knee issue. He’s going to finish tonight’s effort with 15 points and seven assists in 27 minutes.

With Haliburton out, the Pacers will likely give Bennedict Mathrin some additional touches as the primary ball handler. Buddy Hield likely continues to see a ton of shots in this offense, which has found some life in the third quarter after failing to get going in the first half.

Haliburton has been a rising star for the Pacers this year, propelling the team into the East playoff picture instead of in the rebuilding zone. The Pacers were widely seen as one of the lesser teams in the league but Haliburton’s development has been great for Indiana’s future.