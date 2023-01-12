How to watch the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii via live online stream

The PGA TOUR kicks off 2023 with the first full-field event of the year this week. The Sony Open will run from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Tom Kim enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The field also includes Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, and 2022 champion Hideki Matsuyama.

To watch the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown as it happens.

Thursday Featured Groups:

12:50 p.m. ET: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar

1:00 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth

5:40 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

7 to 10:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Featured Groups

Coverage schedule, Round 3

4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage

1 to 4 p.m.: Featured Groups

Coverage schedule, Final round

4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage

1 to 4 p.m.: Featured groups