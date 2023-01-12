Jaguars final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South title and were rewarded with a home playoff game, where they will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Jaguars released their final injury report which features a few names that should impact the matchup.

Jaguars final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik (back), WR Kendrick Pryor (shoulder), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: K Riley Patterson

How the team’s injuries may affect the Jaguars in Wild Card round

Lawrence is undoubtedly the name that jumps off the page when observing the Jaguars’ final injury report, but his presence on the list shouldn’t be surprising. The 2021 number-one overall pick has been battling a toe injury since Week 13 versus the Lions. Despite being a consistent addition to the injury report, he has yet to miss a single game since suffering the injury. Expect him to suit up for Saturday like it’s business as usual.

A note that cannot be overlooked is kicker Riley Patterson being left off the final report after being unable to log a practice on Tuesday. He’s since practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, and it’s not an overstatement to say his services can be useful in a playoff atmosphere.

Patterson finished ninth among all kickers with 30 field goals made this season, and he converted 85.7 percent of his attempts. If the final score comes down to a last-second field goal try, having your starting option gives much more confidence as opposed to a backup forced into the situation.