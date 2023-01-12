49ers final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers secured the number two seed in the NFC Playoffs and will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Ahead of kickoff which is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, San Francisco released their final injury report, which includes notable names on both sides of the ball.

49ers final injury report

Out: QB Jimmy Garropolo (foot), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Nick Bosa, DT Arik Armstead, OLB Dre Greenlaw

How the team’s injuries may affect the 49ers in Wild Card round

San Francisco enters this wild card matchup as the clear favorite over their division rival, with their stacked offense posing a challenge. With McCaffrey left off the final injury report after dealing with a knee injury early in the week, it ensures that Kyle Shanahan can leverage all his weapons and exploit a Seahawks defense that has proven susceptible. Seattle gave up the 11th-most missed tackles (77) and allowed the fourth-most yards after the catch to their opponents this season (2,101).

McCaffrey is a threat in both the backfield and outside, but he accumulates much of his yardage after the catch. The 49ers tailback averaged 7.7 yards per reception after the catch with San Francisco, and he averaged 8.2 yards per reception after the catch for the entire 2022 season.

San Francisco’s league-best scoring defense (16.3 PPG allowed) will be thrilled to see Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead off the final injury report, though there was little doubt they would miss this weekend’s wild-card matchup. After missing last week’s regular-season finale with a back injury, Greenlaw’s return should bolster the 49ers’ linebacker unit on the weak side.