Chargers final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC. The Chargers released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup, which includes a notable question mark surrounding a key playmaker.

Chargers final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Mike Williams (back)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: OLB Joey Bosa, LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

How the team’s injuries may affect the Chargers in Wild Card round

The biggest name to monitor ahead of Saturday’s kickoff is wide receiver Mike Williams, who was unable to log a practice session throughout the week. The Chargers held practices on Wednesday and Thursday after conducting a walkthrough on Tuesday, but Williams was unable to participate in a limited capacity due to a back injury suffered last week versus the Broncos. Head coach Brandon Staley said on Tuesday regarding Williams, “He is going to be day-to-day as the rest of the week goes on.”

Despite not seeing the field in practice this week, Williams still carries a questionable tag heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Jaguars, leaving the door open for him to suit up as a true game-time decision. Los Angeles has a talented offense highlighted by Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, but Williams’ big-play ability gives them a threat over the top. In 13 games this season, Williams leads the Chargers’ receivers with an average of 13.2 yards per reception.

Los Angeles did not have Allen in the rotation back in Week 3 when the Jaguars dominated 38-10, and the belief was that they would finally be in full health in the hopes of a deep playoff run. If Williams is unable to play then it throws a wrench into their prospects, as his deep-threat ability adds another layer to their offense. His absence would also strengthen the voice of critics surrounding Staley’s decision to play his starters through three-quarters of last week’s regular-season finale.