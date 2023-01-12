Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Sony Open in Hawaii

The best golfers in the world are on Maui for the Sony Open in Hawaii for the second day on Friday, as the top 65 and ties will play their way to the weekend at Waialae Country Club.

The tournament gets underway for Round 2 with tee times starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. But most fans following along will do so via PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+, which will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Featured Groups for Friday’s action ESPN+:

12:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

5:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jordan Speith, Zach Johnson

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday.