Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Sony Open in Hawaii

The best golfers in the world are on Maui for the Sony Open in Hawaii for the second day on Friday, as the top 65 and ties will play their way to the weekend at Waialae Country Club.
The tournament gets underway for Round 2 with tee times starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. But most fans following along will do so via PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+, which will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Featured Groups for Friday’s action ESPN+:
12:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
1:00 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott
5:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jordan Speith, Zach Johnson
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday.
Sony Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brian Stuard
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Denny McCarthy
|Kurt Kitayama
|12:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Kevin Streelman
|Aaron Rai
|12:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|David Lingmerth
|Hayden Buckley
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Jimmy Walker
|Byeong Hun An
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Armour
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Tyler Duncan
|Gary Woodland
|12:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Richy Werenski
|Nick Taylor
|12:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|J.T. Poston
|Brendon Todd
|12:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Kim
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Lee
|David Lipsky
|Greyson Sigg
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Sungjae Im
|Adam Scott
|1:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Austin Cook
|Ben Martin
|1:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Corey Conners
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jerry Kelly
|1:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Zecheng Dou
|Brandon Matthews
|1:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Ben Taylor
|Harrison Endycott
|1:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Nico Echavarria
|Jesse Mueller
|1:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Montgomery
|Carl Yuan
|Taiga Semikawa
|1:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Andrew Novak
|Joseph Winslow
|1:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Augusto Núñez
|Keita Nakajima
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Brent Grant
|Michael Castillo
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Will Gordon
|Kazuki Higa
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tyson Alexander
|Austin Eckroat
|Blaze Akana
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Anders Albertson
|George Markham
|4:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Kyle Stanley
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brendan Steele
|Jonathan Byrd
|Matthias Schwab
|5:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Alex Smalley
|5:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Parker McLachlin
|Doc Redman
|5:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Maverick McNealy
|Kelly Kraft
|5:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|K.J. Choi
|Mark Hubbard
|5:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Lucas Glover
|Cam Davis
|5:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Si Woo Kim
|Jim Herman
|5:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Tom Hoge
|Matt Kuchar
|5:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|Harris English
|Michael Thompson
|5:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Billy Horschel
|Jordan Spieth
|Zach Johnson
|5:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Ryan Brehm
|Webb Simpson
|5:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Harman
|Russell Knox
|Austin Smotherman
|5:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Moore
|Sam Ryder
|Max McGreevy
|6:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Zac Blair
|Kramer Hickok
|6:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Scott Piercy
|Brandon Wu
|6:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Suh
|Eric Cole
|Matti Schmid
|6:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Yu
|MJ Daffue
|Vincent Norrman
|6:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|Sam Stevens
|Cole Hammer
|6:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Kevin Roy
|Kohei Okada
|6:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Thompson
|Tano Goya
|Kaito Onishi
|6:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Danny Guise
|6:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Haley II
|Trevor Werbylo
|Austen Truslow
|6:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Yuto Katsuragawa