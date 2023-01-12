Everything you need to know for Seahawks vs. 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round

The playoffs are set to kick off this weekend and we should have some great football. The first game of the weekend kicks off Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers already beat the Seahawks twice this season.

How the Seahawks, 49ers made it to Wild Card weekend

When they traded away Russell Wilson, everybody thought this would be a tanking season for a top pick. But instead, it was the opposite. Pete Carroll and his guys had a great year and snuck into the playoffs in Week 18. Quarterback Geno Smith had a great season and will get paid big time in the offseason. Even with the injuries they have dealt with, the defense has held their own. It would’ve been interesting to see how much better they would be with Jamal Adams. Thanks to the Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, the Seahawks got the last seed in the playoffs.

I’m not sure there is a better team in the NFL than the 49ers. Their defense is the best in the NFL and that’s not an argument. Demeco Ryans will likely get a head coaching job in the offseason. The offense is on their third string quarterback in Brock Purdy and he is playing great. He has won every game in his six starts this season. This offensive system might be the easiest with their players at skill positions and offensive line. They’re the team to beat in the NFC in my opinion.

How to watch Seahawks-49ers

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Levi’s Stadium

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports App

Opening odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Opening point spread: 49ers -9.5

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: 49ers -460, Seahawks +370

Final injury report

TBD