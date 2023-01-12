Everything you need to know for Chargers vs. Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round

The playoffs are here and there are some exciting matchups for Wild Card weekend. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. They faced off in Week 3 and the Jaguars won 38-10 on the road.

How the Chargers, Jaguars made it to Wild Card weekend

Expectations were high for the Chargers heading into this season. Their wide receiver core was expected to be one of the best in the NFL, but injuries hurt that all year. Heading into this matchup, they could be without wide receiver Mike Williams. Herbert has played good when all his weapons have been on the field, but that has not been much. Williams is expected to play this week which is great news for them. Their defense has also dealt with a number of injuries this year. They have had major struggles against the run.

The Jaguars started the season off horribly, but got hot at the right time. They won seven of their last nine games. Many thought they would have no chance at one point, but they just kept winning. The offense excelled at the right time. Trevor Lawrence had this passing offense looking like one of the best in the NFL. In Week 18, they had a matchup with the Tennessee Titans for the division. The offense played like trash, but the defense picked them up. They forced a fumble with less than three minutes left and returned it for a touchdown and won the game.

How to watch Chargers-Jaguars

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 8:15 ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC App

Opening odds for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -140, Jaguars +120

Injury report

TBD