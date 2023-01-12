Everything you need to know for Dolphins vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

The Bills will host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

The playoffs are here and there are some great matchups set for this week. The Miami Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills. Everybody is counting the Dolphins out which makes sense. These teams went 1-1 against each other this season.

How the Dolphins, Bills made it to Wild Card weekend

The quarterback issue is what is holding the Dolphins back. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa would be back for the playoffs, but I think he’s done for the season. The Dolphins defense has killed them, but they looked decent in their must-win Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets. After a red-hot at start to the season, the went 1-5 in their final six games of the season. With the Bills beating the New England Patriots in Week 18, the Dolphins got into the playoffs with their win over the Jets.

All season long, the Bills have been one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Their quarterback is a big reason for that. The duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has emerged as arguably the best in the NFL this season. This offense can compete with the best teams in the NFL. The big thing they need is for their defense to step up. They have dealt with a ton of injuries all year which has had a big impact. Their passing defense has had some struggles.

How to watch Dolphins-Bills

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 1:00 ET

Where: Highmark Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Bills

Opening point spread: Bills -9

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Bills -435, Dolphins +350

Injury report

TBD