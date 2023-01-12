The Vikings will host the Giants in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

Share All sharing options for: Everything you need to know for Giants vs. Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round

The regular season flew by as we are already to the Wild Card round for the playoffs. On Sunday, the New York Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road. This is the Giants first playoff birth since 2016. These two teams faced off earlier in the season and the Vikings won this matchup 27-24.

How the Giants, Vikings made it to Wild Card weekend

Football is back for Giants fans. Head coach Brian Daboll had a great first year with the Giants. The team looks as good. as they have been since drafting Daniel Jones. And Daboll helped Jones turn his game around. They won a number of tough battles which is a big reason they got into the playoffs. Another big reason they got in was their early season success. They started off 7-1, and went 3-5-1 in the remaining games. They dealt with a number of injuries all season as well.

The Vikings had a great year, but it’s hard to tell if they serious going to be able to compete in the playoffs. They have the best wide receiver in the NFL, but Kirk Cousins has been too inconsistent. If they want to win a few games in the playoffs, they will need to get Jefferson the ball a ton and the defense needs to step up. Their defense has been bend don't break for the most part. They have struggled giving up a ton of yards, but have forced some lunch turnovers.

How to watch Giants-Vikings

Date: Sunday, January 15

Time: 4:30 ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports App

Opening odds for Giants vs. Vikings

Opening point spread: Vikings -3

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: Vikings -150, Vikings +130

Injury report

TBD