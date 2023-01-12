Everything you need to know for Ravens vs. Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round

The Bengals will host the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

The Wild Card round of the playoffs is already here. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional rivalry. They went 1-1 against each other this season. The big question is whether or not Lamar Jackson will play. If he does play, I would expect the line to change significantly.

How the Ravens, Bengals made it to Wild Card weekend

It was honestly a disappointing season for the Ravens. They underperformed as they should be much better than 10-7. They blew multiple second half leads and it just felt like the offense was one of the worst without Jackson. He missed the past six weeks, but when he returns they will get a boost. If he can play in this game, the Ravens have a great chance at beating the Bengals.

The Bengals started off the season rough, but turned things around. Heading into the playoffs, they have as good of a chance at winning a Super Bowl as anybody else. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase look like the duo we thought they were an the defense is holding their own. They got red-hot in the second half of the season and went on a run. The Ravens had the advantage over them as they won the Week 5 matchup. However, the Ravens late season struggles and Bengals successes helped Cincinnati lock up the AFC North.

How to watch Ravens-Bengals

Date: Sunday, January. 15

Time: 8:15 ET

Where: Paycor Stadium

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Opening point spread: Bengals -5.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Bengals -225, Ravens +190

Injury report

TBD