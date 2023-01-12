Everything you need to know for Cowboys vs. Bucs in the NFC Wild Card round

The playoffs are here as the Wild Card round is set to kick off this weekend. The round will come to an end Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They faced off in Week 1 and the Buccaneers handled the Cowboys 19-3. Both teams are completely different from Week 1 however.

How the Cowboys, Bucs made it to Wild Card weekend

The Cowboys early season successes were a big reason for them making the playoffs because they did not play great the past few weeks. Dak Prescott has had major struggles and they will need him to step up. This team will not win with him playing the way that he has been. Their defense has played well this season, and then have looked like one of the best teams in the league when both sides of the ball are on the same page. It will be interesting to see how they look against an inconsistent Buccaneers squad.

There was a few scares for the Buccaneers throughout the year as some thought they really might not make the playoffs. The Bucs will need their passing game spot on if they want to win this one. The big issue they have had is they have not been able to get their passing game going. It is rare that we see that from a Tom Brady-ran offense, but he has had his struggles. They need to be better if they want a chance in their first round matchup. There will also be a ton of pressure on the defense who has been up and down all season.

How to watch Cowboys-Bucs

Date: Monday, January 16

Time: 8:15 ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN App

Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Bucs

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -165, Bucs +140

