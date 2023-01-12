Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 12

We’ve got six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means there won’t be much choice when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 34.5 points vs. Lakers (-115)

It’s been a crazy stretch for Doncic. He’s putting up a whopping 40.8 points per game in his last nine, going over this line in six instances. The Mavericks guard went for 32 against the Lakers on Christmas Day but this should be a tougher test on the road. Look for Doncic to play in more crucial moments for this game and eventually top this line.

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Celtics (+115)

Irving has taken 25 triples in the last two games and is set to once again be Brooklyn’s top scoring option with Kevin Durant sidelined. The point guard has always attempted to make a statement against Boston, and has shot 40.4% from deep against the Celtics in 22 career meetings. At plus money, this is a strong prop to back Thursday.

Scottie Barnes under 7.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (-140)

After a stretch when he recored double-digit boards in three straight games, Barnes has struggled to attack the glass. He’s only gone over this line twice in the last six games, which doesn’t bode well for his chances Thursday. The Hornets offer a lot of opportunities with missed shots but Barnes hasn’t produced consistently enough to merit taking the over here.