NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 12

With just six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, value plays in DFS lineups could be hard to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,000

Vincent is not likely to stuff the stat sheet but he’s set to get the start for the Heat with Kyle Lowry out. The point guard went for 23.0 DKFP in his last start and gets a decent matchup with the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back set. The upside is there with Vincent, especially at this price.

Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,800

Dort is largely known for his defensive chops but he’s become a decent offensive threat in Oklahoma City’s offense. The forward is averaging 25.9 DKFP on the season and has four 29+ DKFP outings in his last seven games. The matchup with the 76ers is tough but Dort should have a decent workload in this contest.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,500

It’s surprising to see O’Neale at this price, largely because he’s stepped up for the Nets with Kevin Durant sidelined. The forward has combined for 63.3 DKFP in his last two games and gets a matchup with the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. O’Neale can score from everywhere and will get big minutes, so he’s an excellent value add.