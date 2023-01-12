Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nets on Thursday

The Boston Celtics (30-12) will pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (27-13) in a battle at the top of the Eastern conference standings on Thursday night. The Nets sit just two games behind first-place Boston and will be looking to inch closer to the top of the conference with a win. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center.

The Celtics could be without Marcus Smart (knee) and Robert Williams (injury management) as both guys were sidelined against the Pelicans on Wednesday night. The Nets are without Kevin Durant (knee) while Nic Claxton (shoulder) is listed as probable and expected to suit up.

The Celtics are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into tonight’s contest, priced at -150 on the moneyline. The Nets are at +130 while the point total is set at 228.

Celtics vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3

The Celtics will be looking for their fifth straight win after knocking off the Pelicans on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum put up 31 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown led the team with 41 points and 12 boards on the night. Brooklyn has only lost twice in its last 20 outings, but the Nets be without Durant for at least a month which will undoubtedly affect their performance on both ends of the court. KD is the sixth best scorer in the league, averaging 29.7 points per game throughout the season.

Boston is 10-10 ATS away from home while the Nets are 8-9-1 ATS at Barclays Center and have covered the spread in their last three home games. The Celtics covered at home against the Pelicans last night, and I’d expect them to get the win and cover again tonight especially with Durant sidelined.

Over/Under: Under 228

Boston is 4-2 to the over in its last five outings, while the Nets are just 1-5 in that same stretch. While both Brown and Taytum went off last night to push the total over against the Pelicans, the Nets have held their opponents to an average of just 108 points through their last three games, but have only scored 107.3 ppg in that same stretch themselves. Expect Brooklyn to compensate for KD’s absence by slowing the game down and shoring up defensively, keeping this one under the total at Barclays Center.