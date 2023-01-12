Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers (19-22) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. The Mavs are coming off back-to-back losses against the Thunder and the Clippers, while the Lakers were most recently taken down by the Nuggets on Monday in a 122-109 loss. Tonight’s action is set to tip at 10 p.m. ET.

LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for tonight and will be expected to play, while the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell (hip) is listed as questionable.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Mavs as 3-point favorites as they’re set at -145 on the moneyline. The Lakers come in at +125 while the point total is at 235.5.

Mavericks vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -3

Luka Doncic has been absolutely dominant this season, leading the league in scoring with 34.2 points per game. He’s averaged 34.8 ppg through his last four, putting up 43 points and 11 rebounds in the Mavs’ loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. He put up 32 points the last time they met up with the Lakers as the Mavs cruised to a 124-115 victory. James didn’t suit up against the Nuggets, but if he’s back on the floor tonight the Lakers will rely heavily on him for points. The veteran has averaged 35.0 ppg in the three games he’s played in January.

Although the Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six, the Mavericks may prove to be too much for them again this time around. Take the Mavs to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

Both teams are 2-3 to the over in their last five outings, and the Mavericks haven’t done too bad on the road as they’re 10-10 to the over away from home this season. The Lakers were held to just 109 points against the Nuggets while the Mavs only scored 101 against the Clippers. I’d expect this one to finish under the total as well.