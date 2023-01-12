Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) at Moda Center on Thursday night. The Cavs will be looking to bounce back from a two-point loss against the Jazz while the Blazers hope to snap a four-game losing streak after losing to the Magic 109-106 on Tuesday.

Cleveland could be without Jarrett Allen (illness), who’s listed as probable after he left the game on Tuesday with just seven minutes under his belt. Damian Lillard, who played 39 minutes on Tuesday, is listed as questionable for the Blazers with an ankle injury.

The Cavaliers come in as 3-point favorites on the road, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blazers are +130 while the point total is set at 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3

The Cavs are just 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 outings, but the Blazers have been struggling and are just 2-8 ATS in that same stretch. They’ve failed to cover or win in any of their last four games, and the Cavs should bring some solid competition whether they have Allen on the floor or not. Donovan Mitchell put up 46 points against his old team in a 116-114 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday, and he’s just four games removed from his historic 71-point performance against the Bulls.

While Cleveland’s perimeter defense isn’t the best in the league, the Cavs make up for it in the paint against Portland on both ends of the court. Take the Cavs to win and cover on the road.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Portland has gone over the total just twice in its last 10 games as the Blazers struggled to find much consistency on the offensive end. The Cavs have gone over three times in their last six but unless Mitchell has another insane performance tonight, expect this one to stay under.