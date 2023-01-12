Picks, predictions for Gonzaga vs. BYU on Thursday, January 12

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs will travel to take on the BYU Cougars on Thursday night from Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Gonzaga vs. BYU odds

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Over/Under: 153

Moneyline: Gonzaga -275, BYU +230

Gonzaga (14-3, 3-0 West Coast) is coming off consecutive conference games where the opponent hung with the Bulldogs in 77-75 victory over San Francisco, followed by an 81-76 win over Santa Clara on Saturday. The Zags have no problem scoring with the fourth-rated offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they are 73rd on the defensive end. Drew Timme leads the team in points (21.8), rebounds (7.9) and blocks (1.1) per game.

BYU (13-6, 3-1 West Coast) followed a loss to open 2023 with a 20-point road win over San Diego on Saturday behind 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor from Fousseyni Traore, who is the team leader in points (12.8) and rebounds (7.9) per game. The Cougars are rated 24th defensively in KenPom, but their offense really struggles at 177th nationally in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Over 153

Both teams like to go faster than most college basketball teams, and there should be a ton of possessions in this game. Gonzaga brings one of the best offenses in the country into Thursday night’s contest, and BYU will be focused for its biggest home game of the conference season.