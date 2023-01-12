Picks, predictions for Arizona vs. Oregon State on Thursday, January 12

The No. 9 Arizona Wildcats are coming off a loss as they hit the road for Thursday night’s matchup against the Oregon State Beavers from Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Arizona vs. Oregon State odds

Spread: Arizona -15.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Arizona -1400, Oregon State +850

Arizona (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) had an eight-game winning streak ended in Saturday’s 74-61 home loss to the Washington State Cougars despite Azuolas Tubelis going for 29 points with 14 rebounds. The Wildcats struggled on the offensive end, which is rare considering they rate fifth in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. It’s generally on the defensive end where Arizona doesn’t excel where it rates 64th in adjusted efficiency.

Oregon State (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) lost each of its last three games, and the Beavers looked bad in Saturday’s 62-42 road loss to the Colorado Buffaloes as Dexter Akanno was the only player on the team to score in double digits with 10 points. Offensively, the Beavers are one of the worst power conference programs in the country at 278th in adjusted efficiency with a defense that is 159th.

The Pick: Arizona -15.5

The Wildcats did not play well in their last time out, and they’re about to take it out on the poor Beavers. Arizona is one of the strongest programs in the country that could make a run in the NCAA Tournament, and we’ll see its best effort to get back on track on Thursday night. This is as big of a mismatch you’ll find when comparing the two offenses in a game featuring power conference teams, so Arizona will take this one with ease.