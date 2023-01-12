Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Thursday vs. Mavericks?

The Los Angeles Lakers will hope to avenge a rough showing on Christmas Day when they host the Dallas Mavericks Thursday. The Lakers lost their last game against the Nuggets, while the Mavericks are on a two-game losing streak. LeBron James did not play in LA’s last game due to an ankle injury. Here’s the latest on his status Thursday.

LeBron James injury updates

James is officially listed as probable for the contest, although that didn’t mean much the last time against Denver. The star was quickly downgraded throughout the day, which shows this ankle injury might flare up at any time. The extra rest should give James enough time to be able to give it a go.

The Lakers badly need their star to show up here to bounce back from a loss. The Lakers have been able to tread water while Anthony Davis recovers from a foot injury, but James is the key to them being able to keep going against a tough Mavericks squad.