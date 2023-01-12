Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Thursday vs. Thunder?

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to keep their winning ways going Thursday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. One player they’ll hope to have fresh for the encounter is big man Joel Embiid. He is dealing with foot soreness but did return to their last game against the Pistons and contributed to a 31-point victory. Here’s a look at his status for Thursday’s clash.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Embiid is not officially on the injury report, so he’s good to go at the moment. However, head coach Doc Rivers and the 76ers have not been shy about putting Embiid on the injury report at a moment’s notice. Given how his foot injury has flared up at times this season, it’s wise to keep an eye on Embiid’s status ahead of Thursday’s contest.

If he can’t play, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed will likely get decent minutes in the interior. The 76ers have also played some small ball, with James Harden and Tobias Harris benefitting on the glass if Embiid is absent.