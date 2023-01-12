Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Thursday vs. Heat?

The Milwaukee Bucks will be on the second night of a back-to-back set Thursday when they take on the Miami Heat. This has historically been a competitive matchup for the Bucks and Heat, who have developed a nice rivalry over the years. The question for Milwaukee is whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in this contest. He’s dealing with knee soreness, which flares up on occasion. Here’s the latest on his status Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes in Wednesday’s game, so there’s a chance he’s on some sort of minutes limit if he even suits up at all. The Bucks haven’t played many back-to-back sets this season, but they did have one recently. Antetokounmpo played on January 3 against the Wizards and then also played January 4 against the Raptors. He had solid performances in both games and wasn’t put on a minutes limit for the game against Toronto.

We won’t get an official status on the Greek Freak until later in the day but it seems safe to assume he’ll be listed on the report in some capacity, even if it’s with a probable designation.