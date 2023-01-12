Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Thursday, January 12

We’ve got six games on Thursday’s slate in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 12
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid (foot) - available
At the moment, Embiid is not on the injury report. He looks to be good to go against the Thunder Thursday.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
Marcus Smart (knee) - TBD
Robert Williams (injury management) - TBD
Neither guy played Wednesday, although Williams seems likely to suit up here given the category of his injury. If he plays, Blake Griffin loses some juice in DFS lineups. If Smart sits, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are once again good to target as value plays.
Nic Claxton (shoulder) - probable
Claxton should be in for Brooklyn.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - TBD
Jrue Holiday (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Bucks handle Antetokounmpo and Holiday on the second night of a back-to-back.
Bam Adebayo (wrist) - probable
Tyler Herro (Achilles) - OUT
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Gabe Vincent and Max Strus gain value with Lowry and Herro out. Adebayo is set to return after missing the team’s last game.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful
Hayward remains unlikely to play, so Jalen McDaniels keeps gaining value in DFS formats.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dwight Powell (hip) - questionable
If Powell can’t go, JaVale McGee and Christian Wood are in line for more minutes in the frontcourt.
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
As long as James is in, the Lakers have a chance to win any game.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jarrett Allen (illness) - probable
Allen abruptly left Tuesday with an illness. If he sits this one out, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love will play more minutes at center.
Damian Lillard (ankle) - questionable
If Lillard sits, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe will headline Portland’s backcourt.