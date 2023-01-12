Pick on the total for Gonzaga-BYU on January 12

The Gonzaga Bulldogs find themselves in an unfamiliar territory; following up a pair of comeback from behind wins in conference play entering Thursday’s road game against BYU.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. BYU Cougars (-6.5, 151)

The offense is clocking for the Bulldogs as they have scored at least 77 points in eight straight games, ranking 11th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while playing at the normal fast pace.

Gonzaga ranks 29th in the nation in total possessions per game while BYU is 39th in possessions per game, but have been slowing down recently.

BYU has played their last three games with an average of four possessions fewer than their season average, and have allowed 66 points or fewer in each of their past eight games.

Prior to this recent stretch, BYU allowed at least 70 points in eight of their first 11 games and have still had difficulty guarding the 3-point arc, ranking 163rd in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

Gonzaga enters Thursday in the opposite form on defense, ranked 188th among Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis, having surrendered at least 75 points to each of their last five Division I opponents.

The BYU offense has had struggles this year due to turnover issues, ranking 340th in the country in turnovers on a per possession basis, but facing a Gonzaga defense that is 181st in turnovers forced on a per possession basis should help BYU reduce this number.

With Gonzaga 16th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage away from home and the Bulldogs having scored at least 78 times each of the last nine times they have faced BYU, Thursday matchup will include plenty of points.

The Play: Gonzaga vs. BYU Over 151

