Picks, predictions for Minnesota vs. Ohio State on Tuesday, January 12

We have a battle of two Big Ten teams trying to turn things around tonight as the Minnesota Golden Gophers to meet the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Value City Arena in Columbus, OH, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Ohio State -15

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -1500, Minnesota +900

Minnesota (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) is still in search of its first conference victory and came up just short in am 81-79 overtime loss to Nebraska last Saturday. Down by three in the closing moments of regulation, Taurus Samuels came up huge with a trey to send the game into OT. However, the Cornhuskers were able to gain the edge in the extra period to hand the Gophers another league loss. Dawson Garcia came away with 19 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out in the loss.

Ohio State (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) has dropped two straight in conference play and last fell to Maryland in an 80-73 road loss on Sunday. The team had a lead at the break but completely stumbled afterwards, scoring just seven points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That allowed for the Terrapins to gain control of the action and maintain the lead. Brice Sensabaugh put up 22 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Zed Key was sidelined with a shoulder injury and is questionable for tonight’s matchup.

The Pick: Minnesota +15

Key’s injury looms over this matchup and if he’s not 100%, the Buckeyes will most likely have to scrap this one out at home. While I trust them to handle business in Columbus, 15 points is too high of a number as the favorite. Take the Gophers to make things uncomfortable and cover as a road underdog.