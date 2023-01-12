Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Iowa on Tuesday, January 12

We have a Big Ten showdown in America’s heartland tonight as the Michigan Wolverines hit the road to meet the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -5.5

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: Iowa -215, Michigan +185

Michigan (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) suffered its first loss in conference play last Saturday, falling to rival Michigan State 59-53 in East Lansing, MI. The Wolverines struggled on offense, shooting 34.5% from the field throughout the entire game. They fell into a hole and had to charge back in the final 10 minutes to make the final margin respectable. Hunter Dickinson had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Iowa (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) has ripped off two straight wins in Big Ten play and did so without Patrick McCaffery, who stepped away from the team for anxiety-related reasons. The Hawkeyes last upended Rutgers in a 76-65 victory on Sunday, a game where they never trailed and kept building on their lead throughout the contest. Payton Sandfort came off the bench to offer 22 points and five rebounds in just 22 minutes of action.

The Pick: Over 154

This is a battle of two top 50 offenses in adjusted efficiency, units that particularly take care of the ball extremely. The execution on both ends of the floor should be high and I expect this to be a relatively high-scoring affair. Take the over.