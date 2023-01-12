Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. Oregon on Tuesday, January 12

We have a Pac-12 showdown to dive into tonight as the Arizona State Sun Devils hit the road to face the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Oregon odds

Spread: Oregon -5.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Oregon -200, Arizona State +170

Arizona State (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has some momentum heading into this one with two straight conference wins and last disposed of Washington for a 73-65 victory on Sunday. The team grabbed control of this one early and ran up its lead to as high as 20 in the second half before the Huskies tacked on some garbage time points at the end. Devan Cambridge dropped 18 points in the win.

Oregon (9-7, 3-2 Pac-12) shook off an embarrassing loss to Colorado by topping Utah in a 70-60 victory last Saturday. The Ducks shot just 40.3% from the field in the contest but was able to maintain their lead with the Utes shooting just 35.7% for the evening. N’Faly Dante led the contest with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pick: Under 137.5

ASU’s strength this season has been on the defensive end. The Sun Devils are holding opponents to 43.1% shooting in effective field goal percentage and the Ducks will have to work for every basket at home tonight. I expect a struggle on both ends of the floor, so give me the under.