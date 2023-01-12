Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. Washington on Tuesday, January 12

Two struggling teams in the Pac-12 will do battle tonight as the Stanford Cardinal head north to face the Washington Huskies at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. Washington odds

Spread: Washington -2

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Washington -130, Stanford +110

Stanford (5-10, 0-5 Pac-12) is winless in league place and last got smacked around by rival Cal in a 92-70 blowout loss last Friday. This was a tight contest for the first 10 minutes before the Golden Bears gradually tacked onto their lead throughout the rest evening. A huge part of that was its effectiveness from downtown as Cal buried Stanford with 16 threes throughout the contest. Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Washington (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) has dropped five straight heading into this showdown and were last upended by Arizona State in a 73-65 loss last Sunday. The Huskies fell into a hole and were down by 20 late in second half, making the margin somewhat decent with a flurry of points in garbage time. Keion Brooks had 15 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the loss.

The Pick: Washington -2

Something has to give in this battle of the two worst teams in the conference and I’ll give the edge to the home team here. The Huskies are a top 100 team in adjusted efficiency on defense and shouldn’t have too many problems shutting down Stanford’s offense. Take Washington to cover at home.