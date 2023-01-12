Best landing spots for Derek Carr via trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have started looking for trade partners for quarterback Derek Carr. The team finished well below preseason expectations with a 6-11 record and in third place in the AFC West. Even when the playoffs were still attainable, the Raiders decided to bench Carr and go with Jarrett Stidham, effectively ending the tenure of Carr with the team. As they begin shopping the veteran QB, we look at the best landing spots for Carr in 2023.

The Colts have the best odds to trade for Carr at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ahead of the 2022 regular season, the feeling was that the Colts were a quarterback away from contention. Their solution was to acquire Matt Ryan, and that didn’t work out for the team that finished 4-12-1. Carr could help round out an offense with WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Jonathan Taylor and WR Alec Pierce. At the very least, Carr would help them be more competitive in a winnable AFC South.

Incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has one more year on his current deal. He is set to be paid $27 million but could be cut for $18.8 million if the Titans decide to go in a different direction. Acquiring Carr would likely result in a contract restructure, but it could be done. The Titans could even end up including Tannehill in the trade package to help alleviate pressure for Las Vegas in the short term. Regardless, pairing Carr with RB Derrick Henry and WR Treylon Burks would be beneficial.

Tom Brady is linked with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels from their time together in New England. Brady struggled under center in Tampa Bay this season but would fit in well with the offensive scheme for the Raiders. It makes sense that the hall of famer would be included in the trade package. Carr would get a fresh start in a winnable division with WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to give him arguably the best wide receiver tandem of his career.

Washington Commanders

Another team has realized that the Carson Wentz experiment doesn’t always end well. Despite how well rookie Sam Howell played in the regular-season finale, the Commanders are still in the market for a new starting quarterback. Carr could benefit from playing alongside WRs Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, and the running back duo of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson.

The Saints had a confusing quarterback situation in 2022. Jameis Winston suffered an early injury, and then New Orleans just continued to roll out an underperforming Andy Dalton. Neither player should be in the team’s plans for 2023 if they want to rebound, and that is where Carr comes in. Pairing him with WRs Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, and TE Juwan Johnson and RB Alvin Kamara could have the Saints back atop the NFC South after consecutive subpar seasons.