NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Mavericks vs. Lakers

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Mavericks-Lakers. The odds as of 12 p.m. ET are +285, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney Smith (abductor) — OUT

Dwight Powell (hip) — Questionable

Josh Green (elbow) — OUT

Los Angeles Lakers

Patrick Beverley (hip) — Questionable

LeBron James (ankle) — Probable

Troy Brown Jr. (quad) — Probable

Anthony Davis (foot) — OUT

LeBron James 35+ Points & Assists

The stars will be out in L.A. tonight per usual, and that includes LeBron and Luka. As you’ve already seen above, both of those guys play a significant role in our Same Game Parlay for this matchup.

James has taken his game to a whole different level lately with Anthony Davis out. While the Lakers are struggling to stay afloat in the West — currently sitting at 19-22 — the King has been doing everything he can to produce results.

LeBron has cleared this total with points alone three times in his last four games. While the Mavericks allow the seventh-fewest points to opponents per game, they are weak defensively against wings. James should stay hot even if the Lakers lose this game.

Luka Doncic Over 31.5 Points

It’s Luka Doncic. Need we say more?

On a real note, Doncic has been playing historically well this season. The 23-year-old is nearly averaging a 34-point triple-double. He has cleared 31.5 points in eight of his last nine games, and should have little trouble doing so again tonight.

The Lakers have been a disaster defensively this year, and Luka will likely make sure it stays that way.

Luka Doncic Over 7.5 Rebounds

As we mentioned earlier, Doncic is nearly averaging a triple-double this season. Grabbing eight rebounds is pretty easy for the DraftKings Sportsbook MVP frontrunner, as he’s done it nine times in his last 10 games.

Dallas is already missing two of their top-five rebounders in Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber, and there’s a chance Dwight Powell will also be out with a hip injury. Those absences will give Doncic an expanded opportunity to get active on the boards, but in reality he doesn’t even need it.

Thomas Bryant 25+ Points & Rebounds

Bryant has been exceptional in an expanded role with Anthony Davis sidelined. He has racked up 25-plus points and rebounds in seven of his last eight contests.

Dallas’ frontcourt is decimated, and we have a hard time seeing Christian Wood containing Bryant on the glass effectively. This leg also goes hand-in-hand with LeBron’s points and assists prop, as those two have developed quite the rapport over the last few weeks.

Bryant’s usage rate has surpassed 19% in five straight games. If that happens again tonight, he should clear this total with relative ease.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win 197.5 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 -> Total +/- (+) 47.50 -> Current Record 1-3

