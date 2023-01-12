Does Derek Carr have a no-trade clause?

The Derek Carr era with the Las Vegas Raiders is officially over. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the organization would officially begin evaluating the trade market for the QB and Carr himself took to Twitter to deliver a goodbye message to Raiders fans. The writing was on the wall that Carr’s tenure with the team would be ending after he was benched for Jarrett Stidham in the final two games of the regular season.

Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he will play a part in picking his next destination this offseason. He has three years left on his contract and will be owed $32.9 million in base salary for the 2023 season before receiving a significant pay bump in 2024. Considering the amount of cap space he’ll take up, one would imagine a team who feels as if they’re just a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl will take a swing at the veteran.

There’s already been speculation on where Carr might land and some of the teams aren’t all that surprising. DK Nation staff writer Teddy Ricketson has the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the early list, plus they have the best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to land Carr. Head to the link below to see more potential landing spots.