Ohio State F Zed Key injury status for game vs. Minnesota

The Ohio State Buckeyes will return home for a Big Ten showdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight and the biggest question mark is the status of forward Zed Key. The senior has been dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered a game-time decision in tonight’s matchup.

Key initially suffered his shoulder sprain early in last Thursday’s loss to No. 1 Purdue and has been considered day-to-day since then. He sat out of Sunday’s road matchup against Maryland and the Buckeyes missed his presence in an 80-73 loss, their second straight setback in conference.

OSU Chris Holtmann said earlier in the week that Key’s injury was a significant blow to the team but they did expect him to return soon. The veteran is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds this season.

Ohio State enters tonight’s matchup against Minnesota as a heavy 15-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, so there must be some expectation that Key will hit the floor tonight. The total is installed at 136.5.