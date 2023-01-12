Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery status for game vs. Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes will return home for a Big Ten showdown against the Michigan Wolverines at 7 p.m. ET tonight and the team will once again be once again without the services of forward Patrick McCaffery.

The junior officially took a leave of absence of the team last Thursday due to anxiety related issues and is out indefinitely. His father, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, has spoken to the media multiple times about Patrick’s decision and the outpouring of support and well wishes he has received from fans and teams around the league. He mentioned how every member of Rutgers’ team signed a card offering their support for his son.

On the court, the Hawkeyes have won both games in McCaffrey’s absence. He was averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds before stepping away. Iowa is listed as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook tonight, with the total being installed at 154.