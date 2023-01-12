Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy injury status for game vs. Arizona State

The Oregon Ducks will return home for a Pac-12 showdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9 p.m. ET tonight and there’s a chance that Keeshawn Barthelemy could be returning to the floor from a foot injury. The guard has returned to practice this week and head coach Dana Altman indicated this week that he’s hopeful that he’ll be available for a few minutes.

Barthelemy has been out of action since November, sustaining the injury in the team’s 66-56 loss to Houston on November 20. The junior transfer from Colorado has appeared in just four games for his new school this season, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in those contests. Last year at CU, he averaged 11.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds as a consistent starter for the Buffaloes.

Oregon enters this game as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 137.5.