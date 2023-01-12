UCLA guard Amari Bailey injury status for game vs. Utah

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins will hit the floor tonight for a Pac 12 showdown against the Utah Utes at 11 p.m. ET tonight and will most likely be without guard Amari Bailey once again. The freshman has missed the past three weeks with a foot injury and not been practicing during that period. Head coach Mick Cronin said on Wednesday that he didn’t think he’d play this week.

Bailey was last in action during the Bruins’ 81-54 victory over UC Davis, where he put up seven points before sustaining the foot injury in the second half. The freshman was productive through 13 games of action for the blueblood, averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Coming out of powerhouse Sierra Canyon, Bailey was 247’s 10th ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and is currently being projected as a possible second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

UCLA enters this game as a 12-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 135.5.