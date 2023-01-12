LeBron James, Kevin Durant remain fan vote leaders for 2023 NBA All-Star Game in second update

The NBA released the second update in its fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game and there’s little change from the first reveal. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant continue to lead the fan vote. As a reminder, the two players with the highest vote total in their respective conferences will serve as the captains for the All-Star Game. James has served as a captain every year, while Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both been captains for the East. Antetokounmpo is closely behind Durant and could overtake him as the Nets forward is currently injured.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to lead in the NBA’s second fan voting returns for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/naVKXu2xot — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2023

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry should see more votes as he returns to form after a brief absence with a shoulder injury but James should have the captain spot locked up. The real battle will be in the East, where Durant being sidelined opens the door for Antetokounmpo to surpass him.